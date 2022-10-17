HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Spooky swamp’ – and a Teal Pumpkin Project reminder

Two weeks until Halloween! Our decoration spotlights continue with the “spooky swamp” set up by Meagan and Matt. She explains:

My husband and I are excited to roll out our spooky swamp this Halloween at the intersection of 19th Ave SW and SW Austin St. Watch your step in the fog, we spotted a few gators and snakes in the area!

We are also participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, an awareness campaign for kids with food allergies. We will have non-food treats available in a separate bowl from candy so the kiddos with allergies get to enjoy themselves as much as anyone else!

There is more information available as well as a map of participating households (here). I hope more people will join and parents/guardians of kids with allergies find this helpful in their trick-or-treat planning.