5:24 PM: The big Seattle Fire response at 30th/Juneau is for a reported gas leak. Updates to come.

5:35 PM: Firefighters are checking the air in nearby residences to determine safety.

5:38 PM: They’re reducing the response to a few units, while waiting for the leak to be handled. Puget Sound Energy is on the scene.

5:42 PM: SFD reports that PSE has secured the leak.