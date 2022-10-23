FOLLOWUP: California/Findlay ‘half-signal’ now activated

Back on Thursday, we reported that SDOT hoped to have crews out this weekend working on the changes to California/Findlay that are accompanying its new pedestrian-activated “half-signal.” This morning we saw those crews at work; tonight, we noticed the signal is now activated. It cycled through a red-light period as we approached; we’ll be checking with SDOT tomorrow to see if it’s fully operational. The “paint and post” curb bump-outs are installed, as our photo shows, but the concrete median on the south side of the intersection is yet to come.