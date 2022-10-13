CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School’s Alli Bennett honored as Athlete of the Week

(Photo courtesy West Seattle High School)

That’s West Seattle High School soccer player Alli Bennett, who has just received Athlete of the Week honors from the statewide Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. From the announcement:

A four-year varsity player and two-year captain, Bennett has shown leadership on and off the field. She is the only player on the team that has played every minute this season. The senior is the coach’s voice on the field in helping her teammates to get in better position and encouraging them positively. This past week, one of the biggest reasons why the Wildcats won the game against undefeated Roosevelt was her amazing defensive performance. Bennett posts a 3.99 GPA, she is part of National Honors Society, Link Program, Debate Club and Honor Roll. She also performs monthly volunteer work with NHS. Bennett has led her team in the most supportive way, while dishing out both of West Seattle’s assists in the win against Roosevelt.

Alli and teammates’ next match is at 7:30 pm tonight at Ballard HS. They have one regular-season match at home remaining after that – one week from today (Thursday, October 20), 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).