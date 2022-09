The report and photo are from Eric:

Last night our truck was stolen from the Gatewood neighborhood.

The truck was parked at SW Austin Street and 41st Ave SW.

The truck is white and a 2003 Ford F250 Super Duty with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Police incident number 2022-244409.

The truck was stolen at 2:22 am on 09/13/2022 and we saw it stolen on our camera when we woke up this morning.

Please contact the police if you see this truck.