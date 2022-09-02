WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Casting call’ for community video

(WSB photo from last week’s media tour of bridge)

16 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on September 18th, two and a half years after its sudden shutdown. As previously noted, no giant party – but the reconnection will be celebrated and commemorated in other ways. This one has a role for you, if you’re interested: The “West Seattle Best Seattle” community coalition would like to invite you to be part of a video shoot. Here’s the announcement:

It’s a casting call! We’d like to invite any and all West Seattleites to be the stars of a video we’re putting together to spread the excitement about the reopening. It’s purely for entertainment, but we hope to create something fun and interesting that people inside and outside West Seattle will watch and engage with. The basic idea is to celebrate the reopening, attract people back to West Seattle, and help support neighborhoods/businesses that have suffered through 900+ days of the bridge closure.

We’re working with local filmmaker Ryan Cory to shoot a short video on Wednesday, September 14th. We’ll be shooting clips at four locations through the day, with a culminating group shot on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge (which we’ve cleared with SDOT). We’re asking people to come as they are (no clothing with profanity allowed), and we can’t provide transportation or guarantee parking. The optimal number of people in the first three locations would be 100 (though we’d happily take more), with a special focus on having at least 200 (or more!) for the final bridge shot (big drone camera finish). We’ll do our best to include everyone who shows up. We’re working with the visual concept of, “Wow, I just got a message that the bridge is going to reopen, and I’m so excited, I’m going to meet up with others and celebrate,” and so having people bring their phones would be great.

Here’s the schedule for September 14th, and showing up a bit early is encouraged, because we’re on a tight timeline:

11:45 am Alki Beach by the Statue of Liberty

12:45 pm Admiral Theater

1:45 pm Alaska Junction by Easy Street

2:45 pm at the bridge’s west entrance

The video would be used across all social media platforms and websites affiliated with West Seattle, and will be sent to as many media outlets as possible. We’re working on releasing short clips before/during the reopening, with a longer version, about two minutes long, available by September 30th. Participants must be able to follow directions onsite and be quiet and respectful when the director is speaking through the megaphone. There may be some hurry-up-and-wait type of moments, so we’re asking for some patience, too. There will be no payment, in-kind gifts, or actor credits given.

The link for you to register for one or all of the locations is here. Questions about the project can be directed to wsbestseattle@gmail.com.