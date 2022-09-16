TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday + weekend notes, 2 days before West Seattle Bridge reopening

(WSB photo, Thursday afternoon)

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, September 16th, last weekday without the West Seattle Bridge.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high around 65 .

BUSES, FERRIES, WATER TAXI

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. Remember that tomorrow is the next twice-yearly service change – here’s our look at planned West Seattle trip cuts. Metro plans to return buses to the high bridge on Monday.

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

Here’s what SDOT has announced:

Leading up to reopening on Sunday and afterward, we’ll have various SDOT work crews near the bridge and along the detour routes. They will be removing a lot of signs, like the detour route signs and low bridge restriction signs. They’ll also be removing traffic control items like barricades, barrels, and digital messaging boards. As part of the Reconnect West Seattle program, in addition to ongoing street maintenance and safety improvements, we will be completing a few projects this weekend. *We began paving parts of SW Admiral Way last week, and we will continue paving through this Saturday.

*On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be replacing concrete panels at the 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St intersection. Work is expected to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Please expect delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers. Traffic will be maintained in both directions as we complete the work.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

908th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 2 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on this Sunday, September 18th. (Still no announcement yet of what time the reopening is expected on Sunday.)

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.