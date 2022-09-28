THURSDAY: Mayor to announce new Seattle Parks superintendent

Another of the few major high-level vacancies remaining in Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s administration is about to be filled. Tomorrow (Thursday, September 29th), the mayor will announce his nominee for Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent. Former West Seattleite Christopher Williams has been serving – for the third time – as acting superintendent, since the (second) departure of Jesús Aguirre at the start of Harrell’s term. The announcement is planned at 10 am tomorrow and will be livestreamed via Seattle Channel.