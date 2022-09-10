SMOKE: ‘Unhealthy’ air tonight; still expected to start clearing out tomorrow

Last night just before sunset, the reddened sun was visible through the smoke. Tonight, we took the photo above just before sunset, and nothing was visible looking west but the hazy outline of Blake Island. A few minutes later, here’s the view looking downtown.

The National Weather Service’s Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 6 pm Sunday, and the NWS expects things to start improving “late Sunday”; the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says so too. But for now, tonight many areas are showing “unhealthy” air quality – either for “sensitive groups” or for everyone.

P.S. If not for the smoke, we’d be seeing a full moon tonight. The moon was in view last night/this morning before more smoke swept in, so as consolation, here’s this morning’s moonset, photographed by James Bratsanos: