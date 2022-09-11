SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Talks continue; no classes Monday

Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for a fourth day as the Seattle Education Association strike continues. The district just sent this update:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations as they worked throughout the weekend but have not yet reached an agreement. We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached.

There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 12 for all grades, including pre-school and kindergarten. A message was sent to families and staff this afternoon. It is posted to the website.

We will update families and staff on the status of school for Tuesday on Monday afternoon.