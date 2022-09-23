SATURDAY: Here’s how to join West Seattle businesses in celebrating the bridge’s comeback

This will be the first full weekend since the West Seattle Bridge reopened, and businesses invite you to celebrate. Here’s what’s happening tomorrow (Saturday, September 24th):

SIDEWALK SALE: All day in The Junction, participating merchants will be having sidewalk sales on Saturday. That includes deals – according to the West Seattle Junction Association, for example, the American Cancer Society-benefiting Discovery Shop will have a 25 percent off sale, FJ Consignment will be offering 30 percent off. Fleurt Collective is participating and offering a free gift with purchases this week. CAPERS is in the midst of its Fall Sale and will add more specials, including scratch-and-dent furniture, under a tent on Saturday. Other participants include Carmilia’s, with discounts on summer apparel.

LIVE MUSIC, OUTDOORS AND INDOORS: Right about the time your day of shopping segues into evening dining, the 8-Bit Brass Band will perform live at KeyBank Plaza (southwest corner of California/Alaska), 5:30 pm. From the WSJA announcement: “Our music reflects our diverse fandom from Star Wars to Marvel to Pokemon — all while cosplaying and goofing off with our fans when we play.” Then at 6 pm, right across SW Alaska, Easy Street Records hosts Ten Miles Wide at 6 pm.

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS SALE & BBQ: In Morgan Junction, the reopening festivities are at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 10 am-6 pm with a one-day sale, featuring a barbecue noon-3 pm.

‘REUNITED,’ THE BEER: Don’t let the moment pass without trying the special collaborative beer we first told you about two weeks ago – tomorrow’s the last day it’s scheduled to be on tap at Good Society, Beveridge Place Pub, Ounces, The Beer Junction, and Best of Hands Barrelhouse.

More festivities Saturday? Let us know so we can add to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! We’ll be spotlighting other dates separately.