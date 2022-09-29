READER REPORT: Schmitz Park hazard

Another reader report with an alert for parkgoers – this time from Rosalie Miller, whose park visits often have yielded photos featured on WSB. This time, her photo serves as a warning:

East entrance off 49th near Schmitz Park Elementary. It’s a large pothole. More cracks in the trail on both sides of the hole. This has been reported on Find It Fix It app.

We’ll check with Parks tomorrow to see if they’ve addressed it yet. The forested park has had hole trouble in the past; back in April, we reported on the rescue of a 4-year-old from a “mud hole” at the park.