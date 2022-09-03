HAPPENING NOW: ‘Long Live King Cee Day’

On what would have been Antoine D. Matthews Jr.‘s 33rd birthday, his family is celebrating his life with an event they’re calling “Long Live King Cee Day” in the gym at Southwest Teen Life Center until 5 pm. Mr. Matthews, killed almost a year ago, had strong local ties – he played basketball and football at Chief Sealth – and his family says he had an endlessly giving and inspirational spirit, embodied in some of what you’ll see at the event.

Among those on hand are his mom Regina and daughters Za’Niah and Zoey.

Youth of all ages are welcome for activities and music as well as giveaways, including back-to-school haircuts and backpacks, all afternoon. The SWTLC gym is on the building’s lower level, south side, at 2801 SW Thistle.