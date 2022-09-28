FOLLOWUP: White Center Food Bank announces new location while launching capital campaign to renovate it

Those renderings were on easels at an event we covered for partner site White Center Now last Sunday, the White Center Food Bank‘s farewell party at their soon-to-be-ex-location (8th SW/SW 108th). Sometime early next year, they’ll have to vacate as that property is being redeveloped into affordable housing and a “community hub.” We’ve reported previously on the WCFB’s search for a new site, and the search is finally over – today they’re officially announcing the new location and the capital campaign to get it ready:

After years of searching for their new home, White Center Food Bank (WCFB) purchased a building in the heart of

downtown White Center (10016-10024 16th Ave SW). This location will provide ample space for WCFB to grow and is centrally located along several major bus lines. However, substantial renovations and other upgrades are necessary to make the food bank’s new home welcoming and hospitable to everyone.

To raise the 6 million dollars necessary for this project, on September 25 WCFB launched their capital campaign with a group of customers, donors, staff, and board celebrating together. “This is a community effort and we know that by bringing our neighbors together, we can find a way to keep our community fed,” says WCFB Development and Communications Director, Jefferson Rose.

White Center Food Bank is looking beyond the old models of service and working to develop new ways to nourish the community with equity, accessibility, and dignity as their guiding principles. The new White Center Food Bank will be more than just a place where people can get food. It will be a welcoming community hub located directly in the heart of the changing and growing downtown White Center.

This new facility will bring together an incredible array of community programming, hosted both by the food bank and partner organizations. WCFB wants people from all walks of life to enter through our doors together, so that everyone feels comfortable receiving food whenever they need it.

“We’re excited for this next chapter to better serve the community and revitalize this part of the neighborhood. We hope that our supporters will continue to show up alongside us to ensure our community thrives,” says Carmen Smith, Executive Director.

To learn more, check out an informational video, renderings, and more here.