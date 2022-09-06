FOLLOWUP: City action at SW Brandon encampment area

(Reader photo)

That’s a texted photo of the RV that nearby residents report was towed away from one of the SW Brandon encampment areas today. When we went over for a look, we saw this A-board sign left behind as official announcement of the towing, as had happened when the city swept the 26th/28th/Andover encampment.

(WSB photos from here down)

Alsp in view:

A cleanup crew’s truck was there too:

Nearby residents say they’re still concerned about RVs on 29th SW as well as a large structure someone has built around a tree in the Longfellow Creek greenbelt nearby.