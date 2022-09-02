CONTRACT TALKS: Seattle Public Schools wants mediation with educators’ union

As reported here Wednesday, the Seattle Education Association says its members are voting online all weekend on whether to authorize a strike. Their contract expired two days ago. Tonight, Seattle Public Schools says it has sent families a letter warning that a delay in the start of classes – currently set for Wednesday (September 7th) – is “possible.” With a copy of that letter, the district sent this statement to media:

Seattle Education Association has turned down Seattle Public Schools’ request for legal mediation in an effort to reach a contract agreement before the start of school next Wednesday. The offer, extended earlier today, was met with immediate decline by SEA.

SPS was prepared to begin bargaining in June, and we honored SEA’s request for a two-week blackout period from June 27-July 11. SPS shared our first proposal with SEA at the end of June with the majority of SPS proposals shared with SEA by August 9. We received SEA’s first proposal on August 2.

While this news is disappointing, SPS believes mediation is necessary. We remain committed to the needs of our students and to a meaningful negotiations process. SPS gave SEA reasonable notice of our meeting schedule through the holiday weekend and into next week. Our bargaining team is ready to make substantive progress and has identified three days of availability – Sunday, Labor Day, and Tuesday. Mediation also remains on the table.