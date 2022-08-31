FOLLOWUP: Seattle Education Association to vote on strike authorization

The Seattle Public Schools educators’ union just announced its members decided tonight to vote on authorizing a strike. The Seattle Education Association‘s board already approved a vote and then tonight the membership “agreed decisively” to do it, according to a statement just sent by the union. SEA president Jennifer Matter is also quoted as saying, “No educator wants to strike but we know educator burnout and being unable to meet student needs are larger problems that SPS must urgently address. SPS can come to agreement with us at any time and has chosen to force us on this path.” SEA says the strike authorization vote will be taken online tomorrow through Sunday and that they’ll announce results Tuesday morning. In the meantime, members “will continue reporting to work.” The union says support for special and multilingual education is a major sticking point, and the most-recent district statement ackknowledges those issues “have caused a delay in progress.”