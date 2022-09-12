Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Weekend photo of two squabbling Steller’s Jays, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.

STUDENT MEAL PICKUP: Locations for Seattle Public Schools students to pick up lunches during the strike have changed. Hours are still 10 am-1 pm; our story from last night lists the West Seattle locations.

SPRAYPARK: Last week for the Highland Park Spraypark, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)

T-SHIRT PICKUP: As announced here, if you ordered a “Reunited” T-shirt but haven’t picked it up yet, you can go to the West Seattle Junction Association office (4210 SW Oregon) noon-3 today (or 3-6 pm any of the next three days).

AUTHORS’ READING/SIGNING: West Seattle authors Lyanda Lynn Haupt and Donna Sandstrom, both finalists for this year’s Washington State Book Awards, will be at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 6-8 pm tonight to read from and sign their books – details in our calendar listing.

COMMUNITY SUP PADDLE: 6-8 pm with Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – details here.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), explained in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

PLAY PINBALL, FREE! The Admiral Pub‘s 16 pinball machines are open for free play 7-10 pm Mondays. (2306 California SW)

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!