LAST CALL! 4 more chances to pick up your ‘Reunited’ T-shirt if you pre-ordered one

As noted last week, people who ordered the “Reunited” T-shirts commemorating the upcoming reopening of the West Seattle Bridge were asked to pick them up these past few days – but not everyone was able to, so there are four more chances, at a different location, this week. If you still need to pick up your T-shirt, you can do it at the West Seattle Junction Association office (4210 SW Oregon, Suite A, immediately east of Shadowland) these days/hours:

Monday (today) 12-3 pm

Tuesday (September 13) 3-6 pm

Wednesday (September 14) 3-6 pm

Thursday (September 15) 3-6 pm

Please bring something confirming your order, such as the confirmation email. If you didn’t order one but are interested in getting it, we’re told the community volunteers who organized this are working on the possibility of a second order.