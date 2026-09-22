VIDEO, PHOTOS: All eyes on the sky at Alice’s welcome-to-fall equinox sunset watc

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Everything, and everyone, was looking up at tonight’s fall equinox sunset watch.

Astronomy educator Alice Enevoldsen has led quarterly change-of-season sunset watches at West Seattle’s Solstice Park for 17+ years, as part of her work as what she described as pretty muc the coolest volunteer title ever, NASA Solar System Ambassador:

First a chance to watch the setting sun line up with the designated equinox-aligned path (the park-top plateau has paths and markers for solstices and equinoxes):

Then, everyone circled up for Alice’s demonstration (with a young volunteer as usual) of what “equinox” – this one having arrived just two hours earlier- really means:

It’s always a casual gathering, all ages …

Pups too:

Alice always hangs around to ask questions, and sometimes there’s swag:

Tonight there was even wildlife:

And fall’s first sunset just kept getting better:

You can always check Alice’s website for the next sunset watch – winter solstice, December 21st, 3:45 pm – and other skywatching info, such as aurora advice.