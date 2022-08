(WSB photo, October 2021)

Head coach Jeff Scott and the West Seattle High School Wildcats are getting ready for football season, with the home opener against Renton at 7 pm Friday (September 2nd) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Before they take the field, the team is hoping for an assist from you – they’re fundraising for costs beyond what basic funding covers: Uniforms, equipment, training for coaches. If you can contribute, here’s the link.