WEEKEND PREVIEW: This year’s final West Seattle Outdoor Movie

Today’s rain should be long gone by Saturday night, when the comeback season of West Seattle Outdoor Movies concludes. The fifth and final movie of the season is the original 1985 classic “Back to the Future” (trailer above). It’ll be shown on the wall in the Hotwire Coffee courtyard (4410 California SW, just north of the Junction post office). Gates open at 7:30 pm; sunset’s at 8:12 pm, movie at dusk, with preshow musical entertainment from West Side Music Academy. Free admission; bring your own chair/blanket!