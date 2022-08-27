UTILITIES: Have you had CenturyLink trouble this week?

Unlike public utilities such as power and water, outages are hard to quantify with private utilities like cable internet/TV, due to the general lack of openly accessible outage maps. In recent days we’ve received several reports of CenturyLink internet trouble in West Seattle, with Chris emailing today, “My fiber Internet connection from CenturyLink has been down since Tuesday in the Alki area” and saying that CL has told him it’s an “area outage” while offering multiple estimates of “next day” restoration that so far haven’t borne out. So we’re wondering how widespread this is. If it’s happened to you too – a comment or email (westseattleblog@gmail.com) would be helpful as we try to sleuth.