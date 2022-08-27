West Seattle, Washington

UTILITIES: Have you had CenturyLink trouble this week?

August 27, 2022 8:50 pm
Unlike public utilities such as power and water, outages are hard to quantify with private utilities like cable internet/TV, due to the general lack of openly accessible outage maps. In recent days we’ve received several reports of CenturyLink internet trouble in West Seattle, with Chris emailing today, “My fiber Internet connection from CenturyLink has been down since Tuesday in the Alki area” and saying that CL has told him it’s an “area outage” while offering multiple estimates of “next day” restoration that so far haven’t borne out. So we’re wondering how widespread this is. If it’s happened to you too – a comment or email (westseattleblog@gmail.com) would be helpful as we try to sleuth.

  • Eric L August 27, 2022 (9:20 pm)
    I’m on alki and mine has also been out since Tuesday.  Latest update is the 29th (but I think that pretty much just means they don’t work Sunday).   And their support call in system won’t let you talk to a person if it determines your account has an outage.

