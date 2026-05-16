HAPPENING NOW: Delridge Farmers’ Market opening day at new Highland Park site

The new site of the Delridge Farmers’ Market is larger than it looks! In addition to the lot out front of the former Morning Star Mini-Mart building at 9th/Henderson, it stretches around the west and north sides.

All sides of the market were packed for the ribboncutting celebration including Mayor Katie Wilson and City Councilmember Rob Saka:

They had speeches, of course – noting the market is as much about community as it is about food – we’ll add video later. Also speaking was the CEO of market-presenting African Community Housing and Development, Hamdi Abdulle:

Vendors offered prepared food as well as fresh produce like this grown by Aash Farms:

Multiple coffee sellers including Daniel and Cat at Alchemy Harvest, based in West Seattle:

They sell coffee grown in Colombia, including the Yellow Bourbon roast from beans grown by Daniel’s dad. We also talked with returning vendor Kehau, whose Ono Grindz are what you might call Hawai’i fusion treats:

And you can get community info from Highland Park Improvement Club reps toward the south end of today’s market:

More to add later. The market is open until 2 pm.