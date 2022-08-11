TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 11th.

WEATHER

Today’s forecast is for sunshine and a high around 80.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

And if you see this boat –

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

That’s the new Des Moines passenger ferry to/from downtown Seattle.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

872nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 31 days until the week SDOT hopes to reopen it. (The exact reopening date is expected to be announced today.)

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – camera malfunctioning, as are a few others in eastern West Seattle (still no estimate on when they’ll be fixed)

Highland Park Way/2nd SW (one of four recently installed cameras):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.