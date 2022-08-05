TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 5th.

WEATHER

Today’s forecast says it’ll be sunny and breezy, high around 70.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

WEEKEND ALERTS

One more reminder: NO bridge closures for the Blue Angels. But SDOT has some work planned this weekend:

On Saturday and Sunday, we will be working at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Work will begin as early as 8 AM and conclude at 5 PM. We’ll maintain traffic throughout

the area, but people driving can expect delays. On Saturday, our signal crews will be working to replace overhead signs and complete wiring activities on 14th Ave S and S Cloverdale St. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 3 PM. For people driving, we may need to briefly close lanes directly below the signs while this work takes place. Please navigate the area with caution. On Sunday from 6 AM to 3 PM, our landscaping crews will be cleaning the parking strips and medians on Olson Place SW and SW Roxbury St. Clean-up efforts will begin on Olson Place SW where we will close a single eastbound lane and proceed to SW Roxbury St where we will close a single westbound lane. Please anticipate delays while traveling in the area.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

866th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 37 days until the week SDOT hopes to reopen it.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – camera malfunctioning, as are a few others in eastern West Seattle (they’ve been reported to SDOT, still no estimate on when they’ll be fixed)

Highland Park Way/2nd SW (one of four recently installed cameras):

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.