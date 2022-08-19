‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch

As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt! From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Beginning today and going until they’re all found, these prized floats will be hidden all around West Seattle in retail stores and public spaces, secured with netting and accompanied by an instruction card. While only one per family is permitted, these floats are valuable well beyond their monetary cost since they are each singular in nature and represent the beauty of West Seattle. Participating areas include: Alki, North Delridge, South Delridge, Highland Park, Endolyne/Fauntleroy, South CA Ave (Edmunds and south), North CA Ave (between Admiral and AK Junctions), Avalon Way, North 35th (by the golf course), The Triangle, Alaska Junction, Admiral Junction, Morgan Junction

Organizers say they’ll be dropping hints online.

ADDED: Commenter M asked about the floats’ size. That’s part of this descriptive information just circulated by Shannon Felix of Avalon Glassworks: