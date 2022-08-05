West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to Alaska House apartments – no fire

August 5, 2022 9:56 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

9:56 AM: Seattle Fire has a full response arriving at Alaska House apartments in The Junction for a report of a possible fire on the (update) ninth floor Updates to come.

9:59 AM: Firefighters have not yet confirmed a fire – but an alarm is sounding.

10:02 AM: Firefighters are telling dispatch that it appears the alarm was set off by dust from concrete grinding – but they’re checking every floor to be sure.

10:04 AM: And that’s now verified. They say the grinding is happening in the basement but the dust apparently has spread to multiple floors.

10:06 AM: However, firefighters have just said they “recommend to have all residents stay down in the hallways – the air is not good for breathing.” That’s of note particularly because the building is primarily for senior/disabled tenants.

10:25 AM: Just talked to the incident commander. They don’t think it was a lot of dust – they’re using a fan to clear the air.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Seattle Fire 'full response' to Alaska House apartments - no fire"

  • ItDoesntMatter August 5, 2022 (10:02 am)
    Reply

    No visible smoke yet. 

  • Sarah August 5, 2022 (10:03 am)
    Reply

    I just saw a few fire trucks rushing that way on Avalon. 

  • Erithan August 5, 2022 (10:04 am)
    Reply

    White smoke on the 7th floor here. Smells like chemicals vs food. They just turned off alarms so hopefully have found the source.

    • WSB August 5, 2022 (10:06 am)
      Reply

      Concrete grinding, apparently in the basement.

      • Erithan August 5, 2022 (10:32 am)
        Reply

        Thanks, just finding that out, it looked like fog or white smoke initially. 

