8:57 AM: Thanks for the texted tip/photo. Seattle Fire has just extricated two people at a vehicle-on-side crash scene at 36th/Dakota [map]. Updates to come.

9:18 AM: At the scene, our crew was told the driver of the crashed car, a Prius, swerved to avoid another vehicle coming downhill, No serious injuries. (In our photo above, note that the car’s top had to be cut off to get the occupants out.)