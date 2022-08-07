CORONAVIRUS: Here’s where West Seattle, King County numbers stand

As the weekend ends, here’s our regular Sunday night check of local COVID numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*17 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 631 new daily cases countywide (down from 758 when we checked a week ago)

*12 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week thab the week before

*Currently averaging 14 new hospitalizations daily (down from 16 a week ago)

*23 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (down from last week’s two-week average, 3)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*555 cases between 7/18 and 8/1, down from 668 between 7/3 and 7/17

*6 hospitalizations between 7/18 and 8/1, down from 18 between 7/3 and 7/17

*1 death between 7/18 and 8/1, down from 4 between 7/3 and 7/17

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*82 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .2% from a week ago)

*86.6 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*51.9 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .1% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 88.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 56% have had a booster (up .2%)

98116 – 93.7% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 68.2% have had a booster (up .2%)

98126 – 84.5% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 58.1% have had a booster (up .1%)

98136 – 94.5% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 71.3% have had a booster (up .2%)

98146 – 83.7% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 50.3% have had a booster (up .1%)

VACCINE CLINICS: A vaccination pop-up is scheduled for August 31st at Delridge Library, all ages … Look for other opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to get a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.