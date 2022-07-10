YOU CAN HELP: Four ‘Block Drop’ DIY cleanup chances in Delridge this week

We reported earlier this month on Block Drops, a project created by local Girl Scouts Paige, Evelyn, and Emma to make it easier for community members to clean up their neighborhoods. On behalf of the project, local cleanup organizer Erik Bell sent word that four Block Drops are planned in Delridge this week – four daylong chances for you to go get equipment, do a bit of cleanup, and know that the results will be tended to. Here are the dates and locations where supplies will be available (pickup and dropoff), 9 am-5 pm each day:

Monday, July 11 – Dragonfly Pavilion (28th & Dakota)

Tuesday, July 12 – Delridge & Findlay

Thursday, July 14 – Cottage Grove Park (26th & Brandon)

Friday, July 15 – Delridge Playfield (26th & Genesee)

These Block Drops are listed here, and you can watch that webpage for others coming up.