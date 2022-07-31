WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:

*Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday “to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge to expand and contract during winter and summer months.”

*16th/Cambridge curb-bulb/curb-ramp work.

*6th Ave. S. wheel-stop installation in Georgetown, from Michigan to Lucile.

LIBRARY CLOSURES: The Southwest and West Seattle (Admiral) branches will both remain closed today because of the high temperatures.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with peak summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more, California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: With sunny and hot weather continuing, the wading pool will be open in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here. First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS’ FINALE: 1:05 pm game at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1320 SW 102nd):

On Sunday, July 31st the team will host its final game of the 2022 inaugural season beginning at 1:05 pm. Fan appreciation day will feature special give-aways, fun between inning promotions and the last chance for a fan to roll giant dice for a chance to win $50,000 ….

The opposing team: the Seattle Blackfins. Tickets and other info here.

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the new one-woman musical. Tickets here.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), info here.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: GreenStage presents two free plays at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – “Henry V” at 3 pm, “Pericles” at 7 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 3-5 pm, Citizens of Earth performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!