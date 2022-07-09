WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Looks like our weekend will start with classic summer weather! Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT will be completing paving work on Marine View Drive SW between 35th and 39th, starting as early as 7 am and concluding by 4:30 pm. The road will be reduced to one travel lane during the work. … WSDOT is continuing its Revive I-5 work all weekend, with lane closures just north of the West Seattle Bridge exit.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Fresh-grown produce, prepared food, and more from local growers and makers at the twice-monthly market, 10 am-2 pm in the courtyard at Hope Academy. (9421 18th SW)

ZIPPY’S FINAL DAY: The White Center burger joint is closing after today, one day earlier than first announced. They’re planning to open at 10 am but when they’re out, they’re done. (9614 14th SW)

GREENBELT CLEANUP: Community members are invited to join a volunteer cleanup in the West Duwamish Greenbelt near South Seattle College, 10 am-2 pm – meet in the Arboretum parking lot off the SSC north lot. (6000 16th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKERS’ MARKET AT ALKI: Long list of vendors for this all-day market by the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), 11 am-5 pm – see the lineup in our calendar listing.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a sunny, warm day expected, the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL CLOSED: You can’t swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today because of a swim meet.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

SIGGIE THE VINTAGE MAN: 5-7 pm at Princess & The Bear in west South Park (309 S. Cloverdale).

RELEASE PARTY & CONCERT: 6 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), celebrate the release of The Bar Is Open IPA in collaboration with Best of Hands Barrelhouse – performing live are Panic Grass and Lite Sleeper. No cover.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: See the DubSea Fish Sticks at 6:05 pm vs. Redmond Dudes, at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

PAUL GERARD: Singer-songwriter performing at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham), GreenStage presents “Macbeth,” the Backyard Bard condensed version. Free!

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music from Red Sea Band, WTM, Javelin, doors at 7 pm, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT DRUNKY TWO SHOES: Dusty 45s, doors at 7, music at 8. $12 cover. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

