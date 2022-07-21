West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE PETS: Bernese Mountain Dog in your household?

July 21, 2022 9:04 am
That’s Obi Wan the Bernese Mountain Dog, whose people have noticed more like him around the peninsula, so they’re organizing a meetup. Here’s the announcement:

Calling all West Seattle Bernese Mountain Dogs – Meetup!

PLEASE JOIN US!
DATE: Saturday, July 30, 2022
TIME: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
LOCATION: Westcrest Dog Park
BRING: Yourself and your doggo

We are West Seattle residents, and the proud new owners of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Obi Wan – now 1 year old). We are noticing a lot of Berners when we go for walks! We would like to form a West Seattle BMD group for playdates and perhaps other events.

Hope to see you there!
Obi (and family)

