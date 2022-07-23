West Seattle, Washington

24 Sunday

75℉

West Seattle Grand Parade 2022, report #2: The winners!

July 23, 2022 5:10 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Grand Parade | West Seattle news

The end of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade didn’t mean the end of work for the volunteers who make it happen. Among them, the judges, who gathered at the Senior Center of West Seattle post-parade to decide the winners. Here are the results!

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

1st Place – Seattle All-City Band

2nd Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival

3rd Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drill Squad

SELF-PROPELLED FLOATS

1st Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival
2nd Place – Fathoms O’ Fun, Port Orchard

CONVEYED FLOATS

1st Place – Holy Rosary School
2nd Place – Mountain to Sound Outfitters
3rd Place – Seattle Commodores

COMMUNITY

1st Place – Washington State Sons of the American Revolution
2nd Place – Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby
3rd Place – Highland Park Improvement Club

DRILL TEAMS – SR.

1st Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drum Squad
2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team

DRILL TEAMS – JR.

1st Place – Electronettes Butterfly Drill Team
2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.
3rd Place – Daughters of Royalty Drill Team

MARCHING BANDS

1st Place – Kennedy High School “Lancer” Marching Band
2nd Place – America’s First Corp Army Band
3rd Place – All Star Drumline

PERFORMING ACTS

1st Place – Seafair Pirates
2nd Place – Seafair Clowns
3rd Place – Rain City Rope Works

DANCE AND CHEER TEAMS

1st Place – West Seattle High School Cheer

2nd Place – Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Group
3rd Place – Grupo Folklorico Citlali

CARS & ANTIQUE CARS

1st Place – 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck

2nd Place – WA MINI United Parade Team

3rd Place – West Seattle VFW

COMMERCIAL

1st Place – Capital West Homes

2nd Place – Chuck-E-Cheese
3rd Place – West Seattle Reign Sports

The West Seattle Grand Parade Judges Committee members are Rolla Queen, Sheryl Bogie, Mike Sutter, Carol Pennie, Rob Zoffel, led by Barbara Edwards:

We’ll continue adding photos/videos above, and we’ll have a few additional photo galleries to come too; for video of the entire parade, see our earlier report.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Grand Parade 2022, report #2: The winners!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.