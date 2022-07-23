West Seattle Grand Parade 2022, report #2: The winners!

The end of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade didn’t mean the end of work for the volunteers who make it happen. Among them, the judges, who gathered at the Senior Center of West Seattle post-parade to decide the winners. Here are the results!

OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS 1st Place – Seattle All-City Band 2nd Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival 3rd Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drill Squad SELF-PROPELLED FLOATS 1st Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival

2nd Place – Fathoms O’ Fun, Port Orchard CONVEYED FLOATS 1st Place – Holy Rosary School

2nd Place – Mountain to Sound Outfitters

3rd Place – Seattle Commodores COMMUNITY 1st Place – Washington State Sons of the American Revolution

2nd Place – Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby

3rd Place – Highland Park Improvement Club DRILL TEAMS – SR. 1st Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drum Squad

2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team DRILL TEAMS – JR. 1st Place – Electronettes Butterfly Drill Team

2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.

3rd Place – Daughters of Royalty Drill Team MARCHING BANDS 1st Place – Kennedy High School “Lancer” Marching Band

2nd Place – America’s First Corp Army Band

3rd Place – All Star Drumline PERFORMING ACTS 1st Place – Seafair Pirates

2nd Place – Seafair Clowns

3rd Place – Rain City Rope Works DANCE AND CHEER TEAMS WSHS represent pic.twitter.com/OlfCKWRCvh — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 23, 2022 1st Place – West Seattle High School Cheer 2nd Place – Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Group

3rd Place – Grupo Folklorico Citlali CARS & ANTIQUE CARS 1st Place – 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck 2nd Place – WA MINI United Parade Team 3rd Place – West Seattle VFW COMMERCIAL 1st Place – Capital West Homes 2nd Place – Chuck-E-Cheese

3rd Place – West Seattle Reign Sports

The West Seattle Grand Parade Judges Committee members are Rolla Queen, Sheryl Bogie, Mike Sutter, Carol Pennie, Rob Zoffel, led by Barbara Edwards:

We’ll continue adding photos/videos above, and we’ll have a few additional photo galleries to come too; for video of the entire parade, see our earlier report.