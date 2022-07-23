West Seattle Grand Parade 2022, report #2: The winners!

The end of today’s West Seattle Grand Parade didn’t mean the end of work for the volunteers who make it happen. Among them, the judges, who gathered at the Senior Center of West Seattle post-parade to decide the winners. Here are the results!
OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNERS
1st Place – Seattle All-City Band
2nd Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival
3rd Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drill Squad
SELF-PROPELLED FLOATS
1st Place – Sequim Irrigation Festival
2nd Place – Fathoms O’ Fun, Port Orchard
CONVEYED FLOATS
1st Place – Holy Rosary School
2nd Place – Mountain to Sound Outfitters
3rd Place – Seattle Commodores
COMMUNITY
1st Place – Washington State Sons of the American Revolution
2nd Place – Southside Revolution Jr. Roller Derby
3rd Place – Highland Park Improvement Club
DRILL TEAMS – SR.
1st Place – Electronettes Drill Team and Drum Squad
2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team
DRILL TEAMS – JR.
1st Place – Electronettes Butterfly Drill Team
2nd Place – Washington Diamonds Drill Team Jr.
3rd Place – Daughters of Royalty Drill Team
MARCHING BANDS
1st Place – Kennedy High School “Lancer” Marching Band
2nd Place – America’s First Corp Army Band
3rd Place – All Star Drumline
PERFORMING ACTS
1st Place – Seafair Pirates
2nd Place – Seafair Clowns
3rd Place – Rain City Rope Works
DANCE AND CHEER TEAMS
WSHS represent pic.twitter.com/OlfCKWRCvh
— West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 23, 2022
1st Place – West Seattle High School Cheer
2nd Place – Joyas Mestizas – Seattle Mexican Folk Dance Group
3rd Place – Grupo Folklorico Citlali
CARS & ANTIQUE CARS
1st Place – 1942 American LaFrance Fire Truck
2nd Place – WA MINI United Parade Team
3rd Place – West Seattle VFW
COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Capital West Homes
2nd Place – Chuck-E-Cheese
3rd Place – West Seattle Reign Sports
The West Seattle Grand Parade Judges Committee members are Rolla Queen, Sheryl Bogie, Mike Sutter, Carol Pennie, Rob Zoffel, led by Barbara Edwards:
We’ll continue adding photos/videos above, and we’ll have a few additional photo galleries to come too; for video of the entire parade, see our earlier report.
| 0 COMMENTS