TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Summer Fest, day 1, plus weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, July 15th.

WEATHER

The forecast is for another sunny day, high in the 70s.

SUMMER FEST, DAY 1

West Seattle Summer Fest road closures are all in place, through Sunday night – California north of Oregon, where the stage and beer garden are on Friday and Saturday, and the Farmers’ Market on Sunday; then, California from Oregon to Edmunds, and SW Alaska from 42nd to 44th (food on the east side, kids zone on the left side), See this Metro webpage for bus-reroute info.

WEEKEND ROAD WORK

SDOT has two projects planned:

On Saturday, between 6 AM and 2 PM, we’re paving near the intersection the intersection of Myers Way S and Olson Pl SW. The northbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane during this work and people driving should expect delays while the lane is closed. Also on Saturday, between 7 AM and 5 PM, we’ll continue updating the traffic signal at 7th Ave S and S Cloverdale St in South Park. We’ll need to turn off the signal for a period of time on Saturday to complete this work. When the signal is turned off, we’ll have a uniformed police officer directing traffic. People driving can expect long delays.

Meantime, WSDOT’s “Revive I-5” southbound lane closures continue all weekend, starting at 7:30 tonight.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule aside from the Summer Fest reroutes; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of other reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

845th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.