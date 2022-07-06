TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, July 6th.

WEATHER

The forecast is similar to yesterday – clouds, chance of rain, high in the 70s.

ROAD WORK

Pavement reconstruction continues on California SW between SW Frontenac and SW Myrtle.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

836th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras, but may be malfunctioning):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.