HAPPENING NOW: Makers’ Art Market at Alki

(WSB photos)

Another outdoor market is welcoming you this afternoon – this time, focused on art and other handmade creations, including sweet treats. This is the Makers Art Market, on the promenade east of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) until 5 pm. The artwork spans a variety of mediums, including wood:

That wolf is the creation of Alex:

Also there – Donna and Cira from Puffy Pandy, which recently set up shop in White Center and are selling “cream puffy, macarons, and more” today on Alki:

You can see the list of vendors in our calendar listing.