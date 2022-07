7:20 PM: Westbound traffic on Admiral at Belvidere is being diverted because of a crash. We’ve just arrived in the area to find out more.

7:31 PM: Police tell us the driver of this car damaged a utility pole – it’s also clear they drove through some plantings along the sidewalk and in the median. The car lost a wheel along the way and left a long debris trail.

8:03 PM: The scene is clear.