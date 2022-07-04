4 trivia options and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by HD)

Here’s what’s up in West Seattle for the hours ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide is out to -4.0 feet at 11:06 am, so Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out today (now until 1 pm), at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) only, because of the ongoing beach closures south of Alki Point.

BASTILLE DAY: Celebrate it at the Brocante Beach House on Alki (2622 Alki SW) with a special shopping event, French and Vintage, noon-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: A sunny and warm afternoon is expected, so the city says wading pools will be open – in West Seattle, that’s Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

POSTCARDING POP-UP: From the organizers of the weekly Postcards to Voters events:

As we approach midterm elections in the midst of devastating gun violence and extremist attacks on fundamental rights, it’s easy and predictable to become immobilized. But there are things we can do. One, though seemingly insignificant, can have enormous impact: writing postcards to register more Democratic voters, to remind voters to request mail-in ballots where applicable, and to get out the vote. Come write some postcards at C&P Coffee every Tuesday, 10:30-12 or at a popup event: 4:30-6 pm Wednesday, July 13th.

This too is at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NETWORKING: Wind Down Weekly networking at Junction Plaza Park, presented by Work and Play Lounge, 6-8 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this weekly event at Jet City Labs, 7 pm Wednesdays. (4546 California SW, upstairs)

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA x 4: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; also tonight at 7:30 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

