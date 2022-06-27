WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Kindergarten openings at Holy Rosary

If your family will have a kindergartener starting school this fall, this might be of interest, as announced by Holy Rosary Catholic School (WSB sponsor) in The Junction:

Holy Rosary School has a few rare Kindergarten openings for the 2022/23 school year. If you are interested in igniting your student’s spirit and mind, please contact admissions@holyrosaryws.org for a tour.

• Students engaged by enthusiastic teachers with hand-on curricula designed to spark creativity and encourage critical thinking.

• 8:30 am – 3:00 pm school day for K-8th grade

• Before & After School Care available

• STEM+ program

• 2 classes per grade

• Kindergarteners have 8th grade buddies

• MAPS testing – RIT scores are consistently higher than local & national averages for Catholic & non-Catholic schools