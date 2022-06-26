West Seattle, Washington

26 Sunday

86℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery

June 26, 2022 1:44 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.

PACKAGE DELIVERED, THEN TAKEN: From Jessica and AJ:

I’d just like to spread the word for the neighborhood of 27th and Thistle to keep an eye out for a package thief. They hit us immediately after the package was dropped off at 12:20 pm today.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.