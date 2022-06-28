Two local Seattle Public Library branches to close one day per week

The Seattle Public Library is reducing hours at some branches for the rest of the summer. We compared the list of what days/hours branches will be open starting next Tuesday (July 5th) with the current days and hours, and that showed two local branches affected: Southwest will be closed on Saturdays, West Seattle (Admiral) will be closed on Fridays. Here’s the SPL explanation:

In response to ongoing staffing shortages related to COVID-19, The Seattle Public Library will temporarily reduce open hours through the summer at several locations, beginning Tuesday, July 5. The Library is tentatively planning to restore these hours in the fall when schools are back in session. …

Book returns will remain open on days that libraries are scheduled to be closed. Holds are extended during planned closure days and are held for patrons for seven open days.

The new, temporary schedule was created based on staffing availability and geographic spread to ensure Library access throughout the city of Seattle. While the Library continues to hire additional staff to support open hours, low staffing levels are primarily due to increased use of employee leave, including sick leave, COVID-19 leave, and Family Medical Leave.