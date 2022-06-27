TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: June’s final Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 27th.

WEATHER

The heat advisory continues until 11 tonight, and today’s forecast suggests we’ll be in the 90s again (90 was Sunday’s official high).

ROAD WORK

*Pavement work – building concrete road panels – continues at California/Myrtle, with traffic alternating through one lane at times.

*Puget Sound Energy maintenance is scheduled on SW Roxbury between 14th and 15th today, Tuesday, and Thursday. The alert says this is how you might be affected: “Westbound travel on SW Roxbury St: The right lane and sidewalk will be closed from 7 AM to 2 PM. Additionally, the bus stop will be temporarily relocated 250 feet to the east. Eastbound travel on SW Roxbury St: The right lane will be closed from 9 AM to 3 PM. The sidewalk will be open.”

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change for many months. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

827th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

