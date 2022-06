2:01 PM: Two-car crash reported toward the north end of the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge, with one vehicle on fire as shown in the framegrab from the traffic camera – avoid the area..

2:07 PM: Firefighters have since arrived and just reported the fire is out.

2:25 PM: The NB bridge is still down to one lane past the scene.

2:52 PM: Now two NB lanes are open. We’re following up with SFD regarding injuries.

3:15 PM: The scene is clear and all northbound lanes are open.