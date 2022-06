6:06 PM: Police and fire are at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Harbor Avenue. They are blocking Harbor at Don Armeni. We just arrived to find out more.

6:16 PM: The motorcycle rider has been taken to Harborview. We are told he hit a pole outside a condo building on the south/eastbound side of the street. Traffic is being detoured through Don Armeni.

7:08 PM: Commenter reports the road has reopened. We have a message out following up on the rider’s condition.