THEATER AT HOME: ArtsWest’s ‘Alma’ now streaming

Want to see theater without leaving home? Your next chance is happening right now. You can buy a ticket to a recording of ArtsWest‘s most-recent play, “Alma.” Here’s the synopsis of Benjamin Benne’s award-winning play:

Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Angel, on tough love, home-cooked comida and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn’t at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Angel at home—but so does a creeping realization that more’s at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma’s past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

“Alma,” directed by Sophie Franco, is viewable online through June 30th – go here to get your ticket.

P.S. ArtsWest’s next play, “Miku, and the Gods” by Julia Izumi, opens June 16th.