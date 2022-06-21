Solstice events and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Tree frog, photographed in West Seattle by Steve Bender)

Happy summer! The solstice moment was 2:13 am; two local events later today top our highlight list from the WSB West S

DELRIDGE P-PATCH SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: First year for this start-of-summer event at the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), with free fun including music, crafts, and face-painting, plus you can buy dinner from Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com.

SOLSTICE PARK SUNSET WATCH: West Seattle skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill from the tennis courts) to lead her traditional change-of-seasons sunset watch, starting at 8:30 pm. All ages welcome. See if the setting sun lines up with its marker at the park!

Also happening today/tonight:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CALLING ALL PROSPECTIVE HIGH-SCHOOL ULTIMATE PLAYERS: Summer break is the time to get ready for school sports. Teens interested in Ultimate at West Seattle HS or Chief Sealth IHS are invited to an info session at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW) noon-3 pm today. Meet the coaches, get your questions answered, play a bit of pickup.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Online at 2 pm; here’s the agenda. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CONGRATULATIONS, SSC CLASS OF 2022! South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) is part of the Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony at 5 pm today at T-Mobile Park (1250 1st Ave South).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!