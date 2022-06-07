Six must-sees during West Seattle Art Walk this Thursday

Almost time for June’s West Seattle Art Walk – two nights away, on Thursday, June 9th. Here are six reasons not to stay home that night:

ART OF MUSIC X 2

The Art of Music is back! Two live performances this time, both 6 pm to 7:40 pm – Sue Quigley will be at KeyBank Plaza in the heart of The Junction (California/Alaska); Paul Gerard will be at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral. Read about them here.

AWARD-WINNING ARTIST AT WEND

WEND at 3278 California SW is excited to showcase award-winning artist Deanne Belinoff this month, with a reception 5-8 pm on Art Walk night. The artist has been working professionally for more than 60 years and has pieces, according to WEND’s announcement, “in major public and private collections including Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the King County Public Art Collection.”

LILY’S SALVADOREAN RESTAURANT JOINS WS ART WALK

This is the first West Seattle Art Walk in which recently opened Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant (2940 SW Avalon Way) is participating. 5-8 pm Thursday, the restaurant in Luna Park will host a reception for Izaya Colson, artist of the wall murals depicting Guazapa, El Salvador, where Lily grew up.

MUSIC & ART AT FOGUE GALLERY

Bonus music at Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor) with guitarist Andrew Sherbrook, plus a reception for Alki artist Stacey Sterling.

ART FAIR/BAZAAR AT WINDERMERE

This month’s Art Walk features a multiple-artist bazaar 5:30 pm-8 pm at the Windermere office (4526 California SW) – jewelry, paintings, photographs, even soap!

Many more venues are participating on Art Walk night Thursday – with art and/or food/drink specials – you can see more highlights (and get full details on what we’ve mentioned above) on the Art Walk website.