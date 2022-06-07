Remembering Eleanor ‘Jaunie’ Popich, 1923-2022

Family and friends are remembering Eleanor “Jaunie” Popich, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Jaunie Popich died peacefully on April 24, 2022, at the age of 98. Born on July 5, 1923, she lived most her life in West Seattle except for two years in San Diego during WWII. She attended Jefferson Grade School, Madison Junior High School, and West Seattle High School. She spent one year at Washington State College but left to return home at the start of WWII.

Jaunie married her childhood sweetheart, Walter D. Popich, on July 24, 1943, and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing on February 1, 1995. She was active from childhood at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, singing for many years in the choir. She joined Sweet Adelines International in 1955 and remained active for 60 years, helping with local and regional administration. She finished her singing career at Lakeside Chorus alongside her granddaughter Cynthia Maki.

Jaunie was an avid golfer, joining the West Seattle Women’s Golf Club in 1949 and captaining their women’s team in 1960 and 1965. She also served for 15 years on the Greater Seattle Women’s Public Golf Association. She enjoyed golf, attending UW Football, Sonics, and Mariner games as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s many sporting activities. She spent her final years at Judson Park in Des Moines (2016-2022).

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Gregory (Robin) Popich, Gig Harbor, and Christopher (Christine) Popich, Kent, WA; grandchildren Mark Popich, Andria (John) Stephens, Julia (Roque) Bamba, Cynthia (Aaron) Maki, and Kevin (Kate) Popich; great-grandchildren Soren and Sloane Popich, Matthew (Aubrey), Aly, and Luke Stephens, Griffin and Sam Bamba, and Ella and Kate Maki; great-great-granddaughters Hailey and Tessa Stephens. Private services were held May 20th, 2022.